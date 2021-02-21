The Ames Police Department has a named person of interest in the investigation of a body that was found Saturday evening.
According to a press release, Ames Police conducted a welfare check at 7:02 p.m. Saturday at 407 S Fifth St. Officers entered the apartment and found a deceased female.
The death was initially labeled as suspicious and after processing the scene, investigators believe that the female died as the result of a homicide. The name of the woman has not yet been released, pending notification of the family.
Ames Police and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation have identified the person of interest as Richard G. Fleck, A.K.A Rashaud Sims, age 33.
According to the release, Fleck is approximately 5-feet-8-inches tall and weighs around 165 pounds. He is a Black male with brown eyes and black hair. He also has tattoos on his neck and on his hands.
Fleck is believed to currently be in the Kansas City, Missouri area, but also has ties to areas in Texas and in Mississippi. Those that see Fleck are encouraged to call 911 or contact local law enforcement.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about this incident can contact the Ames Police Department at (515) 239-5133 or the anonymous tip line at (515) 239-5533.
