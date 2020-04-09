There has been 125 additional positive tests for COVID-19 along with two reported deaths, Gov. Kim Reynolds announced during her April 9 press conference.
The total of deaths is now up to 29 and there have been a total of 1,270 positive tests of COVID-19 in the state
Both of the reported deaths were of Linn County, one was an elderly adult (81+ years) and the other an older adult (61-80 years).
The locations and ages of the 125 new individuals positive for COVID-19 according to the IDPH are:
- Benton County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 2 middle age adults (41-60 years)
- Black Hawk County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 1 middle age adult (41-60 years)
- Boone County, 1 middle age adults (41-60 years)
- Buchanan County, 1 middle age adult (41-60 years)
- Cedar County, 1 middle age adults (41-60 years)
- Cerro Gordo County, 1 middle age adult (41-60 years)
- Chickasaw County, 1 middle age adults (41-60 years)
- Clinton County, 1 child (0-17 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)
Dallas County, 1 middle age adult (41-60 years)
- Dubuque County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 2 middle age adults (41-60 years)
- Iowa County, 1 adult (18-40 years)
- Jasper County, 1 middle age adult (41-60 years)
- Johnson County, 8 adults (18-40 years), 12 middle age adults (41-60 years), 4 older adults (61-80 years)
- Jones County, 2 middle age adults (41-60 years)
- Linn County, 1 child (0-17 years), 7 adults (18-40 years), 6 middle age adults (41-60 years), 3 older adults (61-80), 1 elderly adult (81+)
- Louisa County, 4 adults (18-40 years), 6 middle age adults (41-60 years), 1 elderly adult (81+)
- Marshall County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 1 middle age adult (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)
- Muscatine County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 6 middle age adults (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years), 1 elderly adult (81+)
- Polk County, 2 adults (18-40 years), 3 middle age adults (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)
- Scott County, 1 child (0-17 years), 6 adults (18-40 years), 2 middle age adults (41-60 years), 2 older adults (61-80 years)
- Story County, 1 middle age adult (41-60 years)
- Tama County, 3 adults (18-40 years), 9 middle age adults (41-60 years), 3 older adults (61-80 years), 2 elderly adults (81+)
- Washington County, 2 middle age adults (41-60 years), 1 elderly adult (81+)
- Winneshiek County, 1 middle age adult (41-60 years)
- Woodbury County, 1 adult (18-40 years)
During the press conference, Reynolds talked about each Regional Medical Coordination Center (RMCC) region, stating details such as how many patients were hospitalized, number of patients on ventilators and similar topics.
“As we are seeing across all RMCC regions, Iowa’s capacity to care for COVID-19 patients and available resources are very good at this time,” Reynolds said.
An additional 882 negative tests were also reported bringing the total number of negative tests to 13,703.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.