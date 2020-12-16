During Saturday’s Big 12 Championship between Iowa State and Oklahoma, fans will be expected to adhere to COVID-19 safety protocols set by the stadium.
AT&T Stadium and the Dallas Cowboys created a “Safe Stadium” policy for the 2020 season that applies to all games and events held at the stadium.
Charlotte Jones, the Dallas Cowboys' chief brand officer, said in a press release the team has been working closely with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to create a safe environment for both fans and players.
“The Dallas Cowboys value health and safety as our first priority, and we will continue to work closely with local public safety and public health professionals, the CDC and the NFL to ensure that our unrivaled fan experience at AT&T Stadium is the safest and best it can possibly be," Jones said. "There will be many changes this year, and we are deeply grateful for the understanding and support from our dedicated fans.”
One safety measure being taken is limiting the number of fans at the stadium.
The state of Texas allows sporting events to hold fans at 50 percent of the venue’s capacity. This means no more than 40,000 fans may be allowed to attend an event at AT&T Stadium.
Fans and stadium employees are required to social distance and wear masks at all times while inside the stadium, including while in stadium parking lots. Attendees under the age of 10 do not need to wear masks, and masks may be temporarily removed while actively eating or drinking.
Tickets for games are also distributed in seating “pods” so as to provide separation between groups of spectators who are not friends or family.
Ticketing has also been adjusted to be completely contactless, and all tickets are provided in a mobile format.
In addition, cash is not being accepted in the stadium. Credit cards, debit cards and mobile pay are all acceptable payment transactions.
Fans will go through a “frictionless entry scan” prior to entering the stadium using one of the 60 socially distanced metal detectors located at the 15 stadium entrances.
AT&T Stadium has also been following CDC guidelines on cleanliness and sanitation. The stadium is disinfected before and after events, with high-traffic touch points being sanitized periodically throughout the event. Over 300 hand sanitizer stations are also located throughout the stadium.
“AT&T Stadium has received the prestigious GBAC STARTM accreditation from the Global Biorisk Advisory Council (GBAC), which the stadium is receiving because of their best-in-class proactive practices in cleaning, disinfection and infectious disease prevention,” the press release detailed.
Stadium staff have been trained on CDC safety guidelines and have also been provided the appropriate personal protective equipment to complete their jobs.
Food items will be distributed in to-go containers along with prepackaged disposable utensils and condiments.
A video and a graphic detailing these safety protocols can be found on the Dallas Cowboys' website.
