Former Vice President Joe Biden called for unity of the American people and pointedly did not declare victory in a statement delivered Wednesday afternoon.
This statement drew a sharp contrast from the statement delivered by President Donald Trump early Wednesday morning, where Trump prematurely declared victory. The President also called for ballots to stop being counted, despite 2 million ballots still remaining uncounted at the time.
“We the people will not be silenced, we the people will not be bullied," Biden said. "We the people will not surrender."
Biden also called for all of the votes to continue to be counted. Earlier Wednesday afternoon, the Trump campaign announced they would be suing the states of Michigan and Pennsylvania in an effort to put a halt to counting ballots.
Shortly before Biden’s speech, Wisconsin was called for the former vice president and Trump’s campaign asked for a recount in the state.
Biden is up in Wisconsin by around 20,000 votes, about the same margin that Trump was up in the state in 2016.
Immediately following Biden’s statement, Fox, CNN and ABC called Michigan for Biden.
As of right now, according to The New York Times, Biden has 253 electoral votes. Trump has 214.
All eyes remain on Pennsylvania and Nevada as the United States waits for a winner of the 2020 presidential election.
