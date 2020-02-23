Democratic caucusgoers turned out Saturday across the state of Nevada to show their support for their favored presidential candidates, and with just 4 percent of precincts reporting late Saturday, Sen. Bernie Sanders' lead was strong enough. He was projected as the winner by the Associated Press (AP) and several television networks.
“These wins are thanks to the millions of hours put in by millions of supporters, volunteers, campaign workers and the donations of working people,” said Araceli Lopez Valdivia, president of Students for Bernie at Iowa State. “Bernie is going up against not only candidates [and] different super-PACs, but he has the revolution behind him.”
Sanders is currently locked in a tight race for victory in the Iowa Democratic caucuses that took place Feb. 3. The Sanders campaign and Pete Buttigieg’s campaign have requested a partial recount in that race that the Iowa Democratic Party has since approved.
The unwavering support from workers that came together to make this campaign possible is proof that Sanders fulfills his promises, especially when it comes to taking on big money, Lopez Valdivia said.
“It is honestly an honor to be a part of this historical movement and to support a candidate who walks the talk when it comes to political action,” Lopez Valdivia said. “Sanders, his campaign and his supporters are unstoppable — money can't stand against the enthusiasm and love that is behind this work.”
As of 7 p.m. Saturday, the AP and various television networks projected Sanders as the winner of the Nevada caucuses.
Sanders’ campaign also sent out an announcement claiming victory.
Sanders' campaign manager Faiz Shakir said in an email to supporters that they won the Nevada caucus and that they won “BIG.”
“And we did it despite taking on not only every other campaign, but six different super PACs spending big to defeat us,” Shakir said in the email. "There was so much money pouring in to stop us and we won. Together.”
Sanders’ win was significant. With 60 percent of precincts reporting Sanders, 46 percent of the county convention delegates were used to determine a victor, with former Vice President Joe Biden a distant second at 19.6 percent.
This outcome is an improvement for Biden, who had a poor showing in both Iowa’s caucuses and the New Hampshire primary, placing fourth and fifth, respectively.
The next state to vote in the 2020 Democratic primary process is South Carolina, which has a primary scheduled to take place Saturday.
