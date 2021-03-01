Iowan artist Rose Frantzen will speak about her artistic philosophy and give updates on her art installation to be placed in the newly renovated Gerdin Business Building on Thursday. The event will take place at 4:30 p.m. in the Gerdin Business Building’s Kingland Hub.
This art installation follows the major expansion and renovation of the Gerdin Business Building that was completed last November and could be another action by the Ivy College of Business in response to its growth in enrollment and the recent implementation of Iowa State’s entrepreneurship initiative.
According to Frantzen’s bio on the Old City Hall Gallery website, she is a native of Maquoketa, Iowa, and studied at the American Academy of Art in Chicago. Her work has been featured in many notable museums, including the Smithsonian’s National Portrait Gallery, and has permanent installations in numerous Iowan museums as well as the World Food Prize. Frantzen is also a frequent faculty member at the Portrait Society of America’s Annual Conference.
“Rose Frantzen has gained national and international acclaim for her oil paintings from life that bring contemporary perspectives to a traditional alla prima approach," the website read. "In addition to landscapes, still lifes, and figurative works, Frantzen creates serial and allegorical works that incorporate diverse stylistic elements along with gilding, stained glass, and mosaic."
David Spalding, dean of the Ivy College of Business, said Frantzen was the ideal choice for the Gerdin Building art installation, and that he has a high degree of respect for her work.
“When we sat and talked about what our vision was, Rose really jumped on it and immediately began talking about some ideas she had about how to move that vision forward […] by the time we finished a more detailed discussion of our vision there was no question that she was the right person to undertake this project,” Spalding said.
Spalding also said the design of the installation was created with business students and the community of the Ivy College of Business in mind, and he looks forward to hearing Frantzen speak about this Thursday.
“I think it's going to be interesting to hear her talk about her vision sort of intersected with what our committee was thinking about and bringing together this wonderful piece of art,” Spalding said.
The event Thursday will be in person and has a limited audience capacity, so preregistration is required. Here is the link to register.
