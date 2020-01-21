Ari Fleisig, a national organizing specialist for the state of Iowa with the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) will host a lecture at Iowa State on accessibility at Iowa’s caucuses.
Fleisig will speak at 7 p.m. Wednesday in the Sun Room of the Memorial Union. The talk will focus on “rights for all” at the caucuses. Iowa’s caucuses are scheduled for exactly 12 days from the lecture, with caucusgoers needing to be in line for their precinct caucus by 7 p.m Feb. 3.
Fleisig is currently working on the ACLU’s “Rights for All campaign, to shape the national conversation of the 2020 presidential race around voting rights, ending mass incarceration, immigrants’ rights, and reproductive rights,” according to the Iowa State lecture series website.
The “Rights for All” campaign was launched by the ACLU in 2019 and has obtained volunteers in multiple states, including Iowa and New Hampshire, according to the group’s website.
Volunteers with the campaign have asked candidates about their policy positions to try to get candidates to speak on the record about where they stand on various issues. Popular topics are questions about illegal immigration and detention, abortion and justice system issues. Candidate’s positions can be seen on the group’s website tracker rightsforall.com/tracker.
“If we can raise the volume on key issues like criminal justice reform, immigration, voting rights, and reproductive freedom before the 2020 primaries, we can make sure civil rights and civil liberties are front and center,” according to the group’s website.
The lecture is sponsored by Iowa State’s political science department, the Carrie Chapman Catt Center for Women in Politics, the Vote Everywhere student organization and the Committee on Lectures, which is funded by Student Government.
