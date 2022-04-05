As gender-neutral bathrooms become more popular around the country, Iowa State could be following suit.
The bill is deciding whether or not Student Government will fund the bathroom’s construction and provide the proper dispensers for Menstrual Hygiene. In total, it would require $32,717 from the Student Government.
The Diversity and Inclusion Committee has been working on adding gender-neutral bathrooms on and around campus. The Lied Recreation Center does not currently have one or the proper funding for one.
United Resident Off-Campus Senator Kit Clayburn, a sophomore in animal ecology, said that the motivation behind the bill is centered around creating an accepting culture on campus.
“This bill is much more important than people think,” Clayburn said. “This bill allows the LGBTQIA+ community more comfort in spaces on campus. I hope this bathroom starts conversations about inclusivity that haven’t been addressed yet. We talk about diversity and inclusion, but we don’t talk about the need for comfort for all people on campus.”
Student Government will also look at a resolution supporting the generation of clean energy at Iowa State. This resolution condemns the power plant on campus for transitioning to natural gas and would relocate some funding that was previously going to the power plant into a fair third-party analysis of renewable energy.
The current financial agreement between the Daily and Student Government will also be reviewed during the meeting. The Senate is looking to terminate the current contract and begin working towards new negotiations.
Funding will also look to be corrected based on which organizations no longer need it. This order is following the recommendation from university administration.
Standards will also be reviewed regarding Section 3 of the Senate Rules, Section 2 of the Rules Revision, and Section 3 of the Finance and Rules joint revision.
It will be the last meeting for current President Julia Campbell and her executive board before the recently elected Jacob Ludwig and Jaden Ahlrichs take office. Because of this, all bills under “new business” will have their second reads waived so that discussion can take place.
There are two forms of legislation under new business on this week’s agenda. The first one is regarding the current Chapter 9 not matching reality. Changes will be looked at in an effort to make the chapter more up-to-date.
The second is an act announcing that the Student Government would adopt new funding priorities for the 2023-2024 calendar year. The changes would involve the Analysis of Social Services Evaluation Team (ASSET). ASSET funds human services programs and volunteer-led efforts to coordinate local planning.
The Student Government Senate meets at 6 p.m. Wednesdays in the Campanile Room at the Memorial Union.
