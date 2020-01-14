Andrew Yang hosted a town hall where he spoke about his plan to win and how it compared to Trump's.
This town hall took place early Tuesday at the Octagon Center for the Arts in Ames and concluded his latest Iowa campaign tour.
Many Iowa residents turned out to see Yang for what could be the last time before the Iowa caucuses scheduled for Feb 3.
“I think that Yang is the type of person who will always come up with something a little different and we have to come up with something different to move forward,” said Sarah Binder, an Ames resident at the event.
Former Iowa Sen. Ralph Rosenberg introduced Yang to the stage.
“Yang is using the 21st-century ideas to end 20th-century problems and to bring humanity back into politics,” Rosenberg said.
During the town hall, Yang announced his new endorsement by Dave Chappelle.
Chappelle is a stand-up comedian, actor and producer.
Yang said Chappelle will lead his campaign in South Carolina in the upcoming weeks.
Yang used a powerpoint slide show to help bring data to life for voters as his own “Netflix special.”
On the debate stage, people don’t see the actual substance of the information, Yang said.
Yang talked about his successes in creating his own nonprofit, “Venture for America.”
“We helped create several thousand jobs throughout the Midwest and the South primarily,” Yang said.
Yang asked those at the event to recall how they felt in 2016 after the election.
Yang posed the question to the audience of “why Donald Trump won in 2016” and “why he won Iowa by more than eight percent.”
“I am a numbers guy, I like looking through the numbers for the answers and I found it,” Yang said.
Yang presented charts, graphs and video of how he said Trump won in 2016.
In the presentation, Yang showed how the United States is moving into the “fourth industrial revolution” where technology is changing manufacturing.
“The White House estimated that 80 percent or more of jobs that make 20 dollars or less [per hour] could potentially be subject to automation, over time,” Yang said.
Yang spoke of a “retail apocalypse” of malls closing and hundreds of retail employees losing their jobs.
Yang talked about the effects artificial intelligence could have on the economy, such as many jobs like truck drivers, retail workers and many others being lost.
Artificial intelligence is speeding up and soon no one will know it’s software, Yang said.
“This is the system we built, our system is built around capital efficiency,” Yang said.
Yang said Trump won in 2016 because four million jobs were automated away over the past years and those jobs were in states like Ohio, Wisconsin and Iowa.
After the workforce participation declined, disability and suicide rates raised, Yang said.
Yang opened the floor to those attending to ask questions after his presentation.
Yang was asked to discuss his plans for his “Freedom Dividend,” education, climate change and his plan to “win” against Trump.
“Surveys have consistently shown that I am drawing higher levels of disappointed Trump voters than any other candidate in the field,” Yang said.
Yang was not one of the six candidates that qualified for the Democratic presidential debate hosted in Des Moines on Tuesday night.
“The debate is one opportunity but there will be an opportunity the next day and the next day after that to make our case to voters and the debate won’t affect that,” Yang said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.