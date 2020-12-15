The Iowa Department of Public Health updated their total number of positive COVID-19 cases since Monday, announcing that there are now 223,329 positive cases in Iowa.
An additional 67 COVID-19-related deaths since yesterday have been reported, bringing the total up to 3,340 in Iowa.
A total of 196,147 people in Iowa have recovered from COVID-19, an addition of 5,925 people.
Story County’s COVID-19 death toll has increased by 1 since Sunday, bringing the total to 23.
