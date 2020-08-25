In Iowa, 679 more individuals have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of positive cases to 57,270 statewide.
Nine more Iowans have died from COVID-19, bringing the total number of deaths in Iowa to 1,050.
So far, 44,377 Iowans have recovered from COVID-19.
A total of 1,610 residents of Story County have tested positive for COVID-19. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Story County remains at 16.
