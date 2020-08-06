There have been 646 new positive cases of COVID-19 in the state of Iowa in the last 24 hours.
A total of 47,137 individuals have tested positive out of the 505,042 people tested for coronavirus.
The Iowa Department of Public Health reported 11 new deaths. There have been 906 total deaths.
There have been 35,475 recoveries of those that tested positive for the virus.
Seven more individuals have tested positive for COVID-19 in Story County, making the total positive case count in Story County 1,131.
There have been no new COVID-19 related deaths in Story County in the last 24 hours; the number of COVID-19 deaths remains at 14.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.