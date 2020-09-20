The Iowa Department of Public Health has reported 604 more positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 80,047 positive cases statewide.
Seven deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, bringing the statewide death count to 1,265.
A total of 57,526 Iowans have recovered from COVID-19.
There are currently 3,281 positive cases in Story County. The county's death count remains at 17.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.