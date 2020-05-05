Within the last 24 hours, the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) has been notified of an additional 408 positive COVID-19 cases, making a total of 10,111 confirmed cases in Iowa.
An additional 19 people have died in Iowa due to COVID-19, for a total of 207 deaths. These 19 reported deaths were as follows:
One older adult in Allamakee County
One middle age adult, one older adult and one elderly adult in Black Hawk County
One older adult and one elderly adult in Dallas County
One elderly adult in Jasper County
One middle age adult and five older adults in Linn County
One adult and one elderly adult in Polk County
Three elderly adults in Tama County
One elderly adult in Woodbury County
Out of the 10,111 confirmed positive cases in Iowa, 3,572 have been confirmed as recovered.
