Sen. Amy Klobuchar is finishing up a tour of Iowa this week as she prepares to head back to Washington D.C. for the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump.
Klobuchar will host a town hall in Ames at 2 p.m. Monday in the Ames Public Library. The doors for the event will open at 1:45 p.m.
Austin Cook, Iowa Press Secretary for Klobuchar, said the Minnesota senator will talk about many things at the event.
“She'll be talking about her plans to address issues impacting everyday Iowans, including reigning in pharmaceutical prices, [increasing] access to affordable healthcare, how to address climate crisis and why she's the best candidate to defeat Donald Trump in November,” Cook said.
The latest “Iowa Poll” conducted by Selzer and Company for the Des Moines Register, CNN and Mediacom found Klobuchar in fifth place among likely Iowa Democratic caucusgoers, with 6 percent support.
Klobuchar was one of six Democrats to take part in the Democratic debate Tuesday.
Laura Bellin, a progressive Iowa political commentator said in a tweet Klobuchar’s debate performance had a “strong closing.”
Klobuchar is also set to take part in a town hall at 6 p.m. Monday in Mason City, Iowa, which will mark her last event of her current Iowa trip before heading back to D.C.
