Sen. Amy Klobuchar is set to visit Ames on Sunday.
Klobuchar will host a town hall at 3 p.m. Sunday at Jethro’s BBQ Steak n’ Chop. Doors will open at 2:30 p.m, according to a press release.
The Minnesota senator had previously scheduled an event in Ames for last Monday, though her campaign said it was cancelled due to a "scheduling conflict with Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day events," according to a press release. Her campaign said they would re-schedule an event in Ames.
Klobuchar received the endorsement of The Quad City Times's editorial board on Jan. 19, followed by a joint endorsement of The New York Times' editorial board alongside Sen. Elizabeth Warren later that same day.
Klobuchar was the first woman the state of Minnesota elected to the United States Senate. She has won every election she has contested in her political career, a fact pointed out by Warren during the Jan. 14 presidential debate in Des Moines.
With the Iowa caucuses right around the corner, Klobuchar is sitting at 8.3 percent support among likely Iowa Democratic caucusgoers, in fifth place, according to the RealClearPolitics polling average.
