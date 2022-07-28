The Ames Rummage RAMPage will return for its sixth annual event as a community-wide garage sale hosted by the City of Ames and the ISU Office of Sustainability.
The community sale will occur from July 29 until Aug. 6, and donations will be accepted until Aug. 5. The event will be hosted at the Ames Intermodal Facility parking ramp on 129 Hayward Ave.
This community garage sale is designed with the goal of preventing reusable items from entering the waste stream. With lease changeovers and annual move-outs occurring, Rummage RAMPage seeks to repurpose reusable items often thrown out and rehome them as college students begin moving in.
The event is open to the public, and profits will be divided among the 41 volunteering non-profit organizations participating. A pick-up and delivery service will be carried out by volunteering organizations, with proceeds from that service directed to the organization offering the service. The previous rummage rehomed over 90,000 pounds of items and raised more than $40,000 for local non-profit organizations.
For more information on donating items, contact Merry Rankin, Office of Sustainability, Iowa State University, at mrankin@iastate.edu or 515.294.5052.
The hours for this year’s Rummage RAMPage are as follows:
Item Drop-off ONLY
Friday, July 29, noon - 6 p.m.
Sales and Drop-off
Saturday, July 30, 8 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Sunday, July 31, 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Monday – Friday, Aug. 1 - 5, noon - 6 p.m.
Half-Price Sales (no drop-off)
Saturday, Aug. 6, 8 a.m. - noon
