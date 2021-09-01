The Ames Police Department is investigating a robbery that took place in the parking lot of a Casey’s convenience store Wednesday afternoon.
The robbery took place at 12:19 p.m. at 428 Lincoln Way.
An employee of the convenience store reported that a male suspect followed her to her car, demanded money and sprayed her with pepper spray, according to a news release.
The suspect stole a store bank deposit from the employee and fled the scene running south. The amount of money stolen is currently unknown, according to police.
The suspect was described as a “tall skinny black male with a darker complexion,” the news release said. He wore a black mask, yellow safety vest, black long sleeve shirt, white shoes and khaki pants.
The incident is still under investigation.
Anyone with information regarding the incident is encouraged to contact the Ames Police Department at 515-239-5133 or the anonymous tip line at 515-239-5533.
