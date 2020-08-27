Ames Police Department have arrested a suspect connected to the reports of shots fired near Campustown, Thursday.
Ames Police officers have arrested Tyrae Manns, 21, 2:36 p.m. at an apartment building on the 3300 block of Grand Avenue after a short standoff, according to the news release.
Officers were called 11 p.m. Saturday, to the 300 block of Lynn Avenue on a report of shots fired. Shell casings were found on the roadway and bullet holes in the building when officers arrived, according to a news release.
No injuries were reported.
Manns is charged with robbery in the 1st degree, a class “b” felony, intimidation with a dangerous weapon, a class “c” felony, and domination and control of a firearm by a felon, a class “d” felony .
The Ames Police Department is still investigating this issue.
Anyone who has information related to this incident is encouraged to contact the Ames Police Department at 239-5133 or the anonymous tip line at 239-5533. Community members can text “PCCS” with information about the incident to 274637 (CRIMES).
Community members may also contact Crime Stoppers of Central Iowa at 223-1400 and submit an anonymous tip to its website.
