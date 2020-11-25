Ames Police Department responded to a report of a burglary and assault at an apartment at 145 Hyland Avenue on Nov 21 where a female victim reported someone broke into her apartment and demanded money from her.
The suspect was reported to be a tall black male, wearing a ski mask, black sweatpants and a gray shirt. The suspect reportedly demanded money from the victim and eventually assaulted the woman before the police arrived on scene. The victim received minor injuries.
This break in aligns with Ames Police investigating multiple burglaries in the apartments in the 100 and 200 block of Hyland Avenue, where a male suspect had been reported entering females' apartments in the early hours of the morning between 4 a.m. and 7:30 a.m.
According to the Wednesday press release, the suspect in previously reported cases did not steal any items, but stood in the victims' room while they slept.
Ames Police investigate burglaries to apartments. Police are asking the public to be aware of their surroundings and report any suspicious activity to the Ames Police Department. pic.twitter.com/T0Tb3YL7DG— Ames Police (@AmesPolice) November 25, 2020
Officers have spoken with property managers and have followed up on any leads they have to provide extra foot patrols and surveillance in the area.
Sgt. Derek Grooters of Ames Police said similar cases have been reported over the last year with similar instances of victims reporting a male suspect in their apartment and then leaving.
Grooters said what sets this new case apart from others was that the victim was physically assaulted, something that did not take place in other reported cases in the area.
With most cases being reported very early in the morning, the descriptions of the suspect have varied according to Grooters.
Grooters said the assault that took place in the case on Nov 21 and nothing like that had occurred in previous cases.
"Nothing like physical like this one which is more concerning that it did get physical," Grooters said.
Grooters said extra foot patrol will monitor the area, and said that some property managers have used and will continue to use private security to walk around halls in the building.
Ames Police has no new information at this time and encourages the public to call 515-239-5133 or the anonymous tip line at 515-239-5533.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.