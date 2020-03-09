On Saturday, the Ames Police Department began investigating a potential suicide by the Furman Aquatic Center.
The Ames Police Department released a statement on Monday afternoon.
“On March 7, 2020, at 2:22 p.m., the Ames Police Department received a report of a deceased person found in the wooded area northwest of the Furman Aquatic Center, 1635 13th St. in Ames,” according to the statement.
The statement stated officers responded and found a 22-year-old white male and based on initial investigation it appeared to be a suicide. The name is currently being withheld pending notification of the family.
The investigation is ongoing and the Ames Police Department recommend anyone with information regarding the incident to contact the Ames Police Department at 515-239-5133 or call the anonymous tip line at 515-239-5533.
Additionally, the statement said the Crime Stoppers of Central Iowa can be contacted at 515-223-1400. Online anonymous tips can be submitted to www.crimestoppersofcenteriowa.com, or a tip can be texted by sending “PCCS” plus the message to 274637.
The Ames Police Department’s contact for questions regarding this matter is Commander Jason Tuttle who can be contacted at 515-239-5312 or 515-239-5133.
