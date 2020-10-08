According to a press release, the Ames Police Department is currently investigating a shooting that occurred Thursday night.
At 5:41 p.m. Thursday evening Ames Police received a report of a male victim with a gunshot wound in the Mary Greeley Medical Center emergency room.
Officers arrived at the scene and found that the shooting took place at Brookside Park at 1325 6th Street. Witnesses in the area confirmed this information.
The victim has been transported to a Des Moines hospital, his condition currently unknown. It is believed that this incident is isolated and there is no further danger to the public.
Information relating to this incident can be directed to the Ames Police Department at (515) 239-5133 or the anonymous tip line at (515) 239-5533.
