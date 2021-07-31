A man's body was found on Friday in a shack near the 900 block of Duff Avenue on the north side of Ioway Creek, the Ames Police Department said in a news release.
An Ames resident found the man's decomposing body and contacted police, according to the release, which was transported to the Iowa Office of the State Medical Examiner for an autopsy.
Police canvassed the area, processed the scene and conducted follow up interviews, according to the release, and there appears to be no threat to the community.
Those with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Ames Police Department at 515-239-5133, the anonymous tip line 515-239-5533 or Crime Stoppers of Central Iowa at 515-223-1400.
