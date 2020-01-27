Story last updated at 5:08 p.m. on Monday:
Demarcus Stokes was arrested at 4:15 p.m. on Monday at Polk County, Missouri, Ames Police Department said in a tweet.
Original Story
Ames Police Department are looking for a suspect involved in a shooting Sunday night.
A report of a person with a gun at McDonald’s was received Sunday night and police said they found damage to a window that was consistent with firearm damage. The suspect, which police have identified to be Demarcus Stokes, 20, entered McDonald’s at 10:47 p.m and displayed a shotgun and fired one round towards a male and female, Ames Police Department said in a press release.
The victims were not injured and one of them knew Stokes, according to the press release. Stokes then fled McDonald’s in a red car, parked near the customer seating area, and was last seen going south on South Sherman Avenue.
Police said they have issued an arrest warrant for attempted murder, a class “B” felony, and have recovered the red car Monday morning in the rural area of Story County.
The police are still looking for Stokes, according to the press release, and said he may be traveling in a gray 2001 Chevrolet Suburban, bearing Iowa license plate GNP480.
Police said Stokes should be considered armed and dangerous.
Those who have information relevant to the incident are asked to contact the Ames Police Department through their phone number, 515-239-5133 or the anonymous tip line, 515-239-5533. Crime Stoppers of Central Iowa can also be contacted at 515-223-1400 or by an anonymous online tip.
