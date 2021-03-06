After an on-going investigation, Ames Police Department charged burglary suspect Trenton Williams with nine offenses.
The investigation began in May 2019 after College-age females reported multiple burglaries and trespassing incidents at 100 and 200 block of Hyland Avenue and the 100 block of Campus Avenue.
According to a press release, Williams offenses include:
Robbery 2nd degree, a class “C” felony
Burglary 1st degree, a class “B” felony
Burglary 2st degree, a class “C” felony (two counts)
Burglary 3rd degree, a class “D” felony (two counts)
Assault with intent to commit sexual abuse, a class “D” felony
Trespass, a serious misdemeanor (3 counts)
Harassment 2nd degree, a serious misdemeanor
Theft 3rd degree an aggravated misdemeanor
In November 2020 Williams, who is 29 years old, assaulted one of the females in their apartment. In other cases, William did not steal items but stood in the victim’s bedroom recording them as they slept. Investigators conducted a search warrant on Williams’ apartment and electronic devices and found evidence from these search warrants connected to
The release noted a criminal charge is an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty and any information regarding this incident can be taken by Ames Police Department at 239-5133. For the anonymous tip line call 239-5533 or contact Crime Stoppers of Central Iowa at 515-223-1400.
