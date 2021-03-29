The Ames Police Department's Safe Neighborhoods Team conducted alcohol compliance checks of local licensed liquor establishments Thursday through Saturday, handing out numerous citations in the process.
According to a press release sent out by the Ames Police Department on Monday, 48 local establishments were checked, with 14 charged with selling alcohol to underage patrons. Specific employees were cited for selling to an underage person under Iowa Code Section 123.49(2)(H).
The total fine for employees cited is $796.75 after the surcharge and court costs are factored in.
Commander Jason Tuttle of the Ames Police Department said the amount of individuals charged with selling alcohol to underage patrons during this search was a surprising amount, more than he's seen in his time serving in the department.
"I don't know if we've seen this many employees cited for a violation," Tuttle said.
However, Tuttle mentioned Ames PD hasn't actually conducted compliance checks for nearly several years, a reality Tuttle admitted wasn't good enough. Tuttle said staffing issues have been a big reason why these checks have not taken place, along with a lack of funds to do so.
Ames PD was able to conduct this most recent check thanks to a grant from the Iowa Alcoholic Beverages Division. Tuttle said going forward the department will be out in the community doing more routine checks.
"In the coming months and weeks we will be out there and conducting checks," Tuttle said.
Tuttle said in order for this amount of citations to continue going forward, employees have to be better at their jobs and be more vigilant. Ames PD does training with staff at establishments in the community to avoid problems during these compliance checks.
Tuttle said the amount of citations is unacceptable, saying it's easy to check someone's ID and go from there.
"It really comes down to employees doing their job," Tuttle said.
The following individuals were issued citations:
-Abbie Streeter, age 19, at 1 Night Stand, 124 Welch Ave.
-Gracie Rechkemmer, age 21, at Macubana, 116 Welch Ave.
-Steve Nyepon, age 24, at AJ's Ultra Lounge, 2401 Chamberlain St.
-Gage Fuller, age 20, at Es Tas, 216 Stanton Ave.
-Jordan Elfar, age 23, at Outlaw's, 2522 Chamberlain St.
-Madison Neal, age 21, at Mother's Pub, 2900 West St.
-Destiny Bordnell, age 22, at West Towne Pub, 4518 Mortensen Road, Ste #101
-Jordan Arp, age 23, at Dangerous Curves, 111 5th St.
-Westley Long, age 25, at The Angry Irishman, 119 Main St.
-Rachel Meyer, age 32, at Sportsman's Lounge, 123 Main St.
-Timothy Goforth Jr., age 25, at Kum and Go, 2108 Isaac Newton Drive
-Maximus Baker, age 18, at Neighborhood Liquor, 3505 Lincoln Way, Ste. #105
-Eoin Keran, age 19, at JW Liquor, 4518 Mortensen Road, Ste #109
-Evan Taylor, age 30, at Kwik Shop, 125 6th St.
