The Ames Police Department is investigating the second death of a former Marshalltown school employee accused of sexual exploitation and inappropriate sexual contact on Thursday.
Marshalltown police attempted to serve search and arrest warrants to the school employee at his home at 3700 block of Columbine Circle in Ames when they heard a gunshot, according to the department’s news release. Police found the school employee, who was not named in the release, dead in the basements.
“Preliminary investigative results indicate the male shot himself,” Marshalltown’s release said. “Nobody else present was injured. No police officers discharged their weapons.”
The Ames Police Department is investigating the school employee’s death while Marshalltown Police Department will investigate the sexual exploitation allegation. Marshalltown Community School District is aware of the former employee’s death and the investigation, Superintendent Theron Schutte said in a statement.
“Student safety is the number one priority for the Marshalltown Community School District, and any accusation of a crime which may impact student safety is taken very seriously,” Schutte said. “This is an active investigation, and any questions should be directed toward the Marshalltown Police Department.”
This is the second Marshalltown school employee to be accused of sexual exploitation and found dead. Adam Eugene Edgington, 42, was found dead near Nevada earlier this month, according to the Marshalltown Times Republican. The former Miller Middle School teacher was arrested on July 7 for sexual exploitation of a 13-year-old student but had not been convicted of the crime.
Marshalltown Community School District is reviewing all existing selection and hiring processes, the statement said, and will cooperate fully with Marshalltown police.
“The District will also be providing additional training on staff ethics and responsibilities, and is reviewing the curriculum to ensure all students are informed about reporting — and empowered to seek help — if a concerning situation arises,” Schutte said in the statement. “Additionally, the Marshalltown Community School District is teaming up with community partners to continue strengthening our existing policies, practices, and procedures to ensure the highest level of protection for students. These and any additional steps are critical to providing a safe, enriching learning environment for Bobcat students.”
Those with information about the allegations can contact the Marshalltown Police Department at 641-754-5725. Additionally, tips can be submitted by calling 641-753-1234, or via text messaging by texting the word “marshall” followed by the tip to CRIMES (274637), or online at www.marshallcountycs.com.
Those with information about the death can contact Ames Police Department at 515-239-5133, the anonymous tip line at 515-239-5533 or Crime Stoppers of Central Iowa at 515-223-1400. Online anonymous tips can be submitted to the Crime Stoppers of Central Iowa website.
