Ames firefighters responded to smoke and flames coming from the roof of 205 South Hyland Avenue at 8 p.m. Friday.
The two story building had flames coming from the attic of the apartment.
The flames were extinguished quickly and did not spread to the rest of the building, according to a news release .
A bystander noticed the smoke coming from the roof and advised the occupants to leave the building. No one was injured.
The cause of the fire is still unknown, but not considered suspicious. Damage to the apartment was contained to the attic and one bedroom. Damage is estimated to be $15,000.
The Ames Fire Department reminds all residents to check their smoke detectors monthly. This will ensure they are operating correctly and will provide early warning in case of a fire.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.