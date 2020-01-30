Sen. Elizabeth Warren canceled the event she had scheduled for 4 p.m. Friday in the Scheman Building at Iowa State.
"Due to the schedule for impeachment in the U.S. Senate, Elizabeth Warren’s previously advised events in Sioux City and Ames have been changed to get-out-the-caucus rallies with Congresswoman Katie Porter and John Norris in Sioux City and Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley and John Norris in Ames," the Warren campaign said in a press release.
The Massachusetts senator, like several other senators running for president, had to cancel her campaign event as she is in Washington D.C. for the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump.
