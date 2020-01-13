The Ames City Council will make decisions focusing on growth and development within Ames Plan 2040.
Ames Plan 2040 includes multiple phases of public participation on issues related to new development, growth and sustaining the Ames community. The Ames 2040 plan will include identifying community interests and priorities regarding growth over the next 20 years. The plan will consider how to accommodate 15,000 additional residents, as well as the increase in employment.
During the Council's goal setting meeting, council members discussed their ideas on how to move forward with the Ames 2040 plan.
During the meeting, Ward 2 Rep. Tim Gartin said that one of his goals is to complete the Ames 2040 plan.
The Council will use the specific growth areas to help draft a map for future residential, commercial and employment areas within Ames. The areas that are not identified as growth will be used to address any long-term expansion needs, resource protection and any other priorities in the future.
There were several public input meetings about Ames Plan 2040 to help the Council narrow the decision-making process. The Council will also be seeking out public input during its regular Tuesday meeting from people who are new to the process or to issues that have not been discussed previously.
In the spring, a complete draft of Ames Plan 2040 will be up for public review. More information can be found on the city of Ames website.
The meeting will take place at 6 p.m. on Tuesday in the Council Chambers at Ames City Hall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.