After Ames Police Department conducted a welfare check at the apartment, a woman was found dead inside an apartment on 5308 Mortensen Road on Aug. 19 at 6:10 pm.
The Ames Police Department and Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation identified Oscar Chavez, 26 of Ames as the suspect.
After the department released an attempt to locate him, Chavez was stopped for a traffic violation by Sac County Sheriff’s deputies near Auburn, IA at 11:55 p.m. and detained until Ames Police could retrieve him.
Ames Police Department Commander Jason Tuttle said the welfare check was in response to the suspect calling another individual, and likely the third-party overheard the assault and called in for the check.
According to Tuttle, the woman was assaulted and shot multiple times from inside of Chavez’s apartment, and the Ames Police Department believes he was the sole perpetrator.
When officers responded to the scene they verified it was his apartment and received video surveillance of him leaving the building.
The woman's body was transported to the State Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy. Her name is currently being withheld pending notification of the family.
Tuttle said the department doesn’t believe she was a student. She appeared to be in her early 30’s. After being taken into custody, Chavez was charged with murder in the first degree, a class “A” Felony.
Tuttle said the department is looking for information from anyone who may have contacted Chavez within the six-hour period before he was detained in Sac City.
A criminal charge remains an accusation until a suspect is proven guilty and both the Ames Police Department and Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation will continue to investigate while being assisted by the Sac County Sheriff’s Office.
Anyone with information pertaining to this incident should call the Ames Police Department at 515-239-5133 or can call the anonymous tip line 515-239-5533.
