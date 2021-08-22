Ames firefighters were on the scene responding to a structure fire at 4302 Harrison Circle Saturday night. Firefighters arrived on scene at 10:50 p.m., with heavy flames and smoke billowing out of the single-family home.
Ames Fire Chief Rich Higgins said firefighters had the blaze under control within 30 minutes, with crews remaining on scene for cleanup after.
Firefighters got through the flames to make entry through the home and worked to stop the fire from spreading through the whole house. While an investigation is still ongoing, Higgins said it appears the fire started in the house's garage. The garage is at a total loss.
The rest of the house sustained smoke and water damage from the fire. Damage is estimated at more than $150,000.
The occupants were home at the time of the fire but made it out without any injuries. The cause of the fire remains under investigation but is not considered suspicious, according to a press release from the City of Ames.
