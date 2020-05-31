Hundreds of Ames community members gathered in front of City Hall to continue the protest of George Floyd’s death.
Rallies and protests continue in cities across the nation demanding justice and calling for the arrests of the four Minneapolis police officers involved with George Floyd's detainment.
Floyd, a 46-year-old black man, died May 25 in Minneapolis after police officer Derek Chauvin pinned his knee on Floyd’s neck for at least eight minutes. The officers were responding to reports from a nearby grocery store claiming Floyd made a purchase using a counterfeit $20 bill.
While the incident was happening, people were recording Floyd laying on his stomach, hands cuffed behind his back and begging the officers to let him up.
“I can’t breathe,” Floyd said repeatedly in the video.
Chauvin was charged Friday with third-degree murder and manslaughter, and the four officers who were involved, including Chauvin, were fired.
“It was murder,” Caeona Krivolavy said and shouted to the crowd. “And [Chauvin] is being charged for manslaughter. How dare the justice people think that is adequate, think that we are satisfied. The American people are in pain. More importantly, your brothers and sisters of color are in pain and they are angry and they are in grief and they don’t know what to do.”
Over the weekend, protests and riots have continued in Des Moines. Protesters and Des Moines Police Department officers clashed at the State Capitol, according to the Des Moines Register, and more than 25 people have been arrested.
“They tell us not to riot, they tell us to kneel peacefully but they don’t listen,” Krivolavy said. “They haven’t listened and now you are encountering 250 years of rage.”
As the Ames protest began, a mother of five children said she was not worried about the event escalating.
“I’ve lived here for 15 years and I know the people of Ames are very peaceful,” said Awein Majak, a member of the Ames community and protester. “I was not worried at all that [the protest would] escalate to something else.”
As the event had no lead organizer, Majak made her way to the front to lead the group chants and speeches.
“I have four boys and I’m concerned about their future while being here in America,” Majak said. “We have to end this and there has to be justice. We have to end the killings.”
Signs in hand and fists in the air, the protesters marched around Ames City Hall chanting “Hands up, don’t shoot.”
The crowd marched twice around the block of Sixth Street, Clark Avenue, Grand Avenue and Fifth Street.
The protesters chanted “No justice, no peace,” and “Black lives matter.”
“When I saw the video everybody else saw, I was also disgusted and disturbed and appalled at it because that’s not how we do business,” said Ames Police Commander Geoff Huff. “It’s disheartening to see that because when one police officer does something terrible like that, I think we all suffer, not just police officers but all citizens suffer. It was terrible to see that — we don’t want that to ever happen here.”
The Ames Police Department, Ames Mayor John Haila, Iowa State Police Department and Iowa State President Wendy Wintersteen have all released individual statements regarding Floyd’s death and condemned Chauvin’s behavior and acknowledged the protests.
Majak said she wants to be treated with respect, regardless of the situation at hand.
“Let me tell you my side of the story instead of cuffing me right away instead of pushing me on the ground or getting your gun out,” Majak said. “Treat me with respect. Ask me what happened, let me explain, let me tell my part of the story before believing someone else.”
