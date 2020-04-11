The Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) was recently notified of 122 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in the state of Iowa for a total of 1,510 positive cases.
There have been an additional 1,057 negative tests in the state for a total of 15,622 negative tests to date, which includes testing reported by the State Hygienic Lab and other labs.
According to IDPH, an additional three deaths were also reported.
- One older adult (61-80 years) in Crawford County
- One elderly adult (81+) in Johnson County
- One older adult (61-80 years) in Madison County
According to IDPH, the locations and age ranges of the 122 individuals include:
- One older adult (61-80 years) in Allamakee County
- One middle-aged adult (41-60 years) in Benton County
- Three adults (18-40 years) and three older adults (61-80 years) in Black Hawk County
- One elderly adult (81+) in Bremer County
- One middle-aged adult (41-60 years) in Buena Vista County
- One adult (18-40 years) in Clayton County
- Four middle-aged adults (41-60 years) in Clinton County
- One middle-aged adult (41-60 years) in Dallas County
- One older adult (61-80 years) in Delaware County
- One middle-aged adult (41-60 years) and one older adult (61-80 years) in Henry County
- One middle-aged adult (41-60 years) in Jefferson County
- Seven adults (18-40 years) and two middle-aged adults (41-60 years) in Johnson County
- Two adults (18-40 years), three middle-aged adults (41-60 years), four older adults (61-80 years) and one elderly adult (81+) in Linn County
- Four adults (18-40 years), nine middle-aged adults (41-60 years) and one older adult (61-80 years) in Louisa County
- One older adult (61-80 years) in Madison County
- One adult (18-40 years) in Marion County
- Seven adults (18-40 years) and one middle-aged adult (41-60 years) in Marshall County
- Eight adults (18-40 years), one middle-aged adult (41-60 years) and two older adults (61-80 years) in Muscatine County
- Nine adults (18-40 years), two middle-aged adults (41-60 years) and five older adults (61-80 years) in Polk County
- One adult (18-40 years), five middle-aged adults (41-60 years) and six older adults (61-80 years) in Scott County
- Three adults (18-40 years), three middle-aged adults (41-60 years) and one older adult (61-80 years) in Tama County
- One middle-aged adult (41-60 years) in Wapello County
- Two adults (18-40 years), six middle-aged adults (41-60 years) and one older adult (61-80 years) in Washington County
- Three middle-age adults (41-60 years) in Woodbury County
A public hotline has been established for Iowans with questions about COVID-19. The line is available 24/7 by calling 2-1-1 or 1-800-244-7431.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.