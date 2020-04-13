Ames City Council will meet virtually to discuss increasing the city’s fiscal year 2019-2020 allocation for Emergency Shelter after exhausting it in February.
The Council will see a resolution to transfer $6,569.31 to Emergency Shelter within Emergency Response Project’s (ERP) allocations from Service Coordination.
“In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, ERP has temporarily closed its shelter and is serving a limited number of individuals in hotel rooms in order to appropriately provide social distancing,” according to the document. “As a result, there are increased costs due to the utilization of hotel rooms while staff continues providing contact, delivering food and discussing alternative housing plans with clients.”
The change would bring the total allocation to $84,437 for Emergency Shelter within the ERP’s allocations.
“Funds for Service Coordination in the amount of the $6,569.31 are available to reallocate to Emergency Shelter services as a short-term 2 solution,” according to the document. “ERP is developing a funding proposal for ASSET funders to consider that would help them with Emergency Shelter services through June 30, 2020.”
Additionally, the council will review the third passage and adoption of an ordinance increasing water rates by 2 percent and sewer rates by 5 percent, effective July 1.
The meeting will take place at 6 p.m. April 14 on Zoom where the public will be allowed to provide input. In addition, the meeting will be able to be viewed live on the AmesChannel12 Youtube channel, as well as on the city of Ames' website or Mediacom’s channel 12.
