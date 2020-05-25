The Ames City Council will discuss opening community pools, sidewalk cafes and fireworks.
Gov. Kim Reynolds signed a proclamation allowing bars to open for indoor and outdoor seating with 50 percent capacity. The Council will have the option to vote on allowing the use of city sidewalks for alcohol service, issue permits for food service only or not allow sidewalk cafes through Oct. 31, according to city documents.
The Council will also discuss the option to reopen Furman Aquatic Center, the Brookside Wading Pool and the Municipal Pool. Reynolds signed a proclamation allowing pools to open for lap swimming and lessons only. The Council will discuss the options to social distance, according to city documents, and to determine the time needed to recruit and train staff.
“The question is not ‘can the pools be opened?’ as much as it is ‘should the pools be opened?’” according to city documents. “Locker rooms — restrooms, showers and changing areas — must be open for pool operations but also contain many high touch points — faucet handles, toilets, benches — which will be difficult to keep clean.”
Additionally, the Council will discuss city staff recommendations regarding the annual firework display. Due to the high levels of contact, city staff has recommended the Council cancel the events, according to city documents.
The meeting will take place at 6 p.m. Tuesday on Zoom where the public will be allowed to provide input. In addition, the meeting will be able to be viewed live on the AmesChannel12 Youtube channel, as well as on the city of Ames' website or Mediacom’s channel 12.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.