The Ames City Council will discuss the possibility of requiring face coverings during its Tuesday meeting.
“There has been an ongoing question of whether a mayor or a City Council has the authority to issue a mandatory face covering order or ordinance for residents out and about in the community,” according to city documents. “Public attention has increased on this issue after the mayor of the City of Muscatine, Iowa issued an emergency proclamation requiring most people in the city to wear face coverings when out in public.”
In a memo sent to the Council, city of Ames Attorney Mark Lambert said the city may lawfully require people who enter city buildings to wear face coverings.
Additionally, the Council will discuss whether bars should remain open.
“From reports that we have heard regarding bars in Ames, it appears that there are some bars that are not following the social distancing requirements of the Governor’s proclamations,” according to city documents. “Keep in mind that the wording of the Governor’s proclamation allows bars to be open only if they abide by the social distancing rules set out. If they are not following the social distancing requirements, the bars cannot lawfully remain open. It then becomes a matter of how the City will enforce the social distancing guidelines in the Governor’s proclamations."
It is recommended by Lambert that the city attorney sends a letter to all liquor and beer license holders in Ames to inform them in detail of social distancing restrictions highlighted by the governor.
Additionally, warning letters will be sent if bar owners are found violating the governor’s proclamation. If this happens, the bar owner or manager can be charged with a simple misdemeanor, the bar may be ordered to close temporarily as it is in violation of the governor’s proclamation and not lawfully allowed to operate and the liquor and beer licenses and permits can be suspended for a year or revoked.
The Ames Police Department will do spot checks to evaluate compliance and educate or enforce as necessary. In addition to monitoring compliance and, if necessary, citing bar operators for noncompliance, the Police Department will report any pattern of violations to the City Council.
The meeting will take place at 6 p.m. Tuesday on Zoom where the public will be allowed to provide input. In addition, the meeting will be able to be viewed live on the AmesChannel12 YouTube channel, as well as on the city of Ames' website or Mediacom’s channel 12.
