The Ames City Council unanimously approved the resolution to accept the nomination criteria of the Phi Kappa Alpha fraternity house to the National Register of Historic Places. This resolution will also recommend its eligibility to the State Nominations Review.
According to Ward 1 Rep. Gloria Betcher, if approved to the National Register of Historic Places, Phi Kappa Alpha will be eligible to access funds through tax credit opportunities and should be beneficial to the Greek system in Ames.
The Council meeting also allowed public comments on the 2022-2027 Capital Improvements Plan. They received comments from one individual during the meeting.
One resident and Iowa State senior in biology, Hector Arbuckle, voiced his concerns with portions of the CIP that would increase the capacity of roadways and make it more difficult for pedestrians and bike riders to navigate the city safely.
Arbuckle did note that the CIP contained plans to improve pedestrian connectivity within the city, though he asked that the Council officially prioritize the connectivity of pedestrians over automobiles.
Arbuckle shifted his focus away from transportation comments to a question about the completion of sewage system projects. He noted that in 2012 the City of Ames reported that there were approximately $25 million in immediate repairs needed. The report noted that the repairs should be completed within five years, but according to the CIP will not be completed until 2028.
At-Large Rep. Bronwyn Beatty-Hansen asked if the sewage system repair delays were due to staffing time, project cost, or another matter.
City Manager Steve Schainker said projects are sometimes delayed due to late federal funds, land acquisition or even weather.
“It is certainly not a precise science,” Schainker said. “But we are certainly dedicated to providing all of our services… That’s why we invest $280 million into our infrastructure, to make sure we keep up with it and how we manage it.”
Schainker said residents may still make comments on the 2022-2027 CIP at the next City Council meeting Feb. 8, 2022. This meeting will be the final budget wrap-up and will require any changes to the CIP to be made then.
The Council also voted on the third passage and adoption of Ordinance No. 4454 to change the name of Squaw Creek Drive to Stonehaven Drive. This ordinance was passed unanimously by the Council.
The next Ames City Council meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Feb. 8, 2022. The council meeting can be attended in-person at City Hall or streamed on YouTube via the Ames Television channel.
