Ames City Council will continue its discussion of regulating message businesses in order to prevent human trafficking, Tuesday.
An ordinance was drafted and discussed on Nov. 12 which required massage businesses to produce information about the establishment and practitioners when demanded by the city. Due to complications within the city attorney’s office, the Council could not vote to amend the ordinance at the last meeting.
The ordinance would require managers of the businesses to be Iowa residents, designated in writing, given the responsibility to provide information and be compliant. The practitioners cannot provide massage services between midnight and 5 a.m. and are required to provide photo identification and licenses in plain sight, according to the drafted ordinance.
In addition to the ordinance, the Council will also discuss a letter requesting the opinion to change the name of Squaw Creek to Story Creek.
The letter was sent from the U.S. Board on Geographic Names. The board is responsible for standardizing geographic names for use by the federal government and accepting and processing proposals to name unnamed geographic features or to change existing.
According to the letter by the U.S. Board on Geographic Names, a request was made by an Ames resident.
“Individuals of Native American descent have protested the name of this stream beginning at least in the 1990s, and it is known that the current name has an offensive connotation,” the resident said in the letter.
The letter also stated since Story County has the highest population which the stream flows, the creek should be renamed to “Story Creek."
The meeting will be in the Council Chambers at 6 p.m. in Ames City Hall.
