During the meeting Tuesday night, the Ames City Council discussed the redistricting and drawing of the new wards and precincts within the City of Ames.
The Council voted to allow Story County to draw the initial wards and precincts lines, holding off on directing City Staff to draw the new lines. After Story County draws the lines, the City Council will have the option to move forward with and approve them or direct City Staff to redo the process for later approval.
The City Council also voted to approve the third passage and adoption of Ordinance No. 4450 to create the Resident Police Advisory Committee. This committee will assist Police Chief Geoff Huff with disciplinary action when complaints are made against police officers.
They also voted to approve the third passage and adoption of Ordinance No. 4449, which removes all parking requirements for auditoriums, theaters, stadiums and arenas throughout the Downtown Service Center and Campustown Service Center’s zoning districts.
The City Council began discussion on the HOME - American Rescue Plan (HOME-ARP) Grant Agreement with the Department of Housing and Urban Development. The City Council voted 5-1 to approve the resolution authorizing Mayor John Haila to sign the 2021 HOME-ARP Grant Agreement for $1.2 million.
Ward 2 Rep. Tim Gartin had concerns that the terms of the agreement have not been fully set by the Department of Housing and Urban Development. Gartin did not want the City of Ames to enter a contract without reviewing the complete list of rules that they will be required to meet while using the federal grant funds. Gartin voted against the resolution to enter the 2021 HOME-ARP Grant Agreement.
City Staff said this resolution allows the city to accept the funds from the federal government but does not require that the funds be used at all until the rules have been reviewed and understood fully by city employees. An additional motion was approved by the City Council directing City Staff to move forward with the next steps in the HOME-ARP agreement.
City Council members also voted unanimously on a motion to direct staff to negotiate a long-term lease with Heartland Senior Services. This motion also consolidated the existing property and additional property owned by Heartland into one lot, allowing Heartland to pursue the construction of one larger building on the property following the lease negotiation.
The City Council heard the 2021 Ames Resident Satisfaction Survey Summary presentation. This presentation was the 39th annual survey, and the results of the survey can now be found on the City of Ames website on the City Manager’s Office page.
The City Council also voted to not move forward with the previous plans to establish artistically painted fire hydrants. This followed the City Staff recommendation to not move forward with the plan and advice from the Ames Fire Department that this plan may make their work less efficient. City Staff also cited the Public Arts Commission’s recommendation to not move forward with this plan due to their current priorities and workload not allowing time for its completion.
Ward 3 Rep. David Martin advised fellow council members to revisit this project in the future when the Public Arts Commission has more availability to successfully complete the project.
The next Ames City Council meeting will be held Tuesday, Oct. 26 at 6 p.m. in City Hall. The recording of the Tuesday, Oct. 12 meeting can be found here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.