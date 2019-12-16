Ames City Council will discuss the passage of a zoning code amendment and a massage establishment regulating ordinance at its meeting Tuesday.
Previously, there was a discrepancy in parking standards during the review of the rental code and vacation lodging ordinance, specifically stacked parking by a single-family home, according to the Council Action.
The amendment provides parking requirements in the rental code and the zoning ordinance of the Ames municipal code, where all the regulations, city laws and codes can be found.
Now, the Council is looking at the second passage of the amendment, after the Council unanimously voted in favor of the first passage last week.
Additionally, an ordinance regulating massage establishments will be up for its third, and final, passage by the Council.
The ordinance was drafted in order to prevent human trafficking and would require managers of the businesses to be Iowa residents, designated in writing, given the responsibility to provide information and be compliant.
The practitioners cannot provide massage services between midnight and 5 a.m. and are required to provide photo identification and licenses in plain sight.
The council unanimously voted in favor of the second passage during last Tuesday's meeting.
The City Council meeting will take place 6 p.m. Tuesday in the Council Chambers at City Hall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.