Ames City Council will discuss a letter sent by Ames Main Street Farmers’ Market to consider reopening May 9.
Ames Main Street Farmers’ Market Manager Lojean Peterson wrote in the letter requesting the council to reconsider the cancellation.
“I would ask that you allow us to start the Market on our Opening Day of May 9 under these guidelines and not be labeled as an event,” Peterson wrote in the letter. “According to the Iowa Farmers’ Market Association AD HOC advisor to the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship, Paul Ovrom, the Governor's Proclamation on April 2, 2020, that prohibits mass gathering of more than ten people does not apply to farmers markets at this time.”
Recently, Gov. Kim Reynolds signed a proclamation that allows farmers markets to continue with the limited operation.
The letter also stated it will be adding additional items to its guidelines. Vendors will be spaced out, reusable bags and samples will be prohibited, and no special events will be allowed, such as petting zoos and face painting. Tables and chairs will not be set up and three hand-washing stations will be added.
The letter will be discussed during the council comments.
The Ames City Council will additionally discuss the funding contract impacted by COVID-19. The funds would go to human service agencies, Commission on the Arts, Ames Main Street and outside funds.
The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. April 28 through Zoom, and the identification number can be found on the city of Ames website. The meeting can also be viewed live on YouTube.
