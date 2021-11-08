The Ames City Council is set to hear the staff report on the Downtown Plaza Update and a presentation of the results of the Play Ames: Imagine Your City event.
The Downtown Plaza City Staff report will detail their recommendations to move around certain elements of the layout, adjust feature sizes and incorporate the real ice ribbon which was approved by the Council in Sept.
The Play Ames presentation will review community comments and engagement results from Iowa State’s Community and Regional Planning department. This will include engagement information regarding the goal of connecting to underrepresented or marginalized residents at the event.
The Ames City Council will also vote on a resolution to approve the use of contingency funds to the community gardens in Carr Park and on Delaware Ave. This resolution would allocate $22,837 to the two community gardens as the cost of the gardens was not included in the 2021 city budget.
The council will have a hearing on the Ioway Creek Restoration and Flood Mitigation Project, including a resolution to approve the final plans and awarding contract to Keller Excavating Inc. for the amount of $3,327,523.50. They will also vote on a resolution to authorize up to $700,000 in unallocated G.O. Bonds for this project.
Mayor John Haila will also declare the week of Nov. 13 to Nov. 21 to be Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week in the City of Ames.
The complete meeting agenda for Tuesday’s meeting can be found here. The City Council meeting will be held at 6 p.m. in City Hall.
