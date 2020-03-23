Ames City Council will host an electronic meeting March 24 due to COVID-19.
The Council will discuss further direction on areas such as possible cancellation of Ames City Council, Board or Commission meetings and if they should exclude any agenda items of interest to a large group of people.
In addition to the meetings, the Council will also discuss the public’s physical access to the meetings and whether they should be replaced by phone call-ins or emails in order to provide input at legally required hearings. There will also be a discussion if the public hearings should apply to just the public hearing items or all agenda items.
During the meeting, Ames residents can call 515-239-5214 or email the council at CityCouncilMeetingInput@cityofames.org. The meeting will also broadcast on the City of Ames website and be live on the city’s YouTube channel.
There will also be updates related to COVID-19 posted on its website.
The council will also discuss the development for MetroNet, an internet company that provides new fiber-optic services. Fiber-optic internet has data that is transferred through cables made out of thin glass or plastic fibers in the form of light signals in order to provide faster internet.
MetroNet was last discussed and tabled in January.
During the meeting, the council will have the option to approve the proposed major site development plan, while the construction of the tower would also require approval, and the Council could deny the proposal or defer the request.
The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. March 24.
