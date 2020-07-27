The Ames City Council will meet virtually to discuss face covering requirements in city buildings, CyRide buses and parks and recreation activities Tuesday.
The topic of face coverings was discussed during the July 14 meeting. The policy provides employees with face coverings and masks and requires them to be worn when walking in city building hallways when working in a setting where social distancing is not possible and working in public spaces, according to the council action form.
The form also states that masks are not required if an employee is able to social distance. If the employee leaves the isolated area they must put their face covering back on.
City offices and buildings reopened July 1 during Gov. Kim Reynolds public health proclamation.
“In an effort to promote the message of healthy behaviors and set the expectations of conducting business in city buildings, signage was created for all city buildings and prominently displayed including the message that face coverings/masks are ‘encouraged,’” according to city documents. “This message has evolved into face coverings/masks [that] are ‘expected’ in order to more clearly convey the healthy behavior expectations.”
Face coverings and masks will be available for customers in need of one. The Council has collaborated with Iowa State University on a Cyclones Care Campaign with four pillars of healthy behavior.
Wear a face covering
Distance six feet apart
Wash hands often
Stay home when ill
“In recent weeks, the number of COVID-19 positive cases significantly increased in Story County prompting the need for increased awareness, education, and additional mitigation measures,” according to city documents.
The meeting will take place over Zoom at 6 p.m. Tuesday and can be viewed from the AmesChannel12 YouTube Channel.
