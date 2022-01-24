The Ames City Council will hear the opinions of community members on the 2022-2027 Capital Improvements Plan during their biweekly meeting Tuesday night.
The Capital Improvements Plan breaks down the city’s anticipated costs for the next five years in a number of categories. It includes Utilities, Transportation, Culture and Recreation, Public Safety, Community Development and General Governmental. The plan does not include the operating costs, only the estimated cost of physical infrastructure.
The total cost of the plan as of now is nearly $289.5 million. The current draft of the plan can be found here.
In addition to hearing from community members on the Capital Improvements Plan, the Council will vote on a resolution to confirm that the Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity house meets the National Register criteria. This resolution, if passed by the Council, will also recommend the fraternity house to the State Nominations Review Committee.
There will also be numerous hearings throughout the Council meeting, including one to lease to right, title and interest on 205 S. Walnut Ave to Heartland Senior Services for 50 years. There will also be numerous hearings on parking lot expansion and pavement improvements throughout Ames.
The Council will also vote on changing the name of Squaw Creek Drive to Stonehaven Drive with Ordinance No. 4454.
The meeting will be held on Tuesday, January 25, 2022 in City Hall at 6 p.m. The complete meeting agenda can be found here.
