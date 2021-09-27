The Ames City Council is set to approve the Arts Capital Grant Program during their bi-weekly meeting Tuesday night.
This is a one-time program that will allocate $200,000 to go towards improving the Arts Facilities throughout Ames after the 2020 General Fund had a surplus of funds at the end of the year. The council members previously voted on allocation of these excess funds. The Tuesday meeting vote may confirm this grant program.
According to Councilmember David Martin of Ward 3, this is responding to community interest from the 2019 Town Budget Meeting and the 2020 Workshop on the Arts. The Arts Capital Grant Program proposal can be viewed here.
The council will also hear from the City Staff about their sidewalk report on the reconstruction of Top-O-Hollow Road and Opal Drive. Due to the 22 percent budget increase required for the sidewalk infills on these streets, the City Staff is recommending to not add it to the existing project plans.
The council will also vote on a minor amendment to the current Ames Urban Fringe Plan. The only change is allowing for the creation of small industrial lots for the use of the property owner.
The City Council and Mayor John Haila will declare October 2021 to be Watershed Awareness Month. They will also declare October 3-9, 2021 to be Fire Prevention Week.
Finally on the agenda is the ordinance to create the Resident Police Advisory Committee, which will advise the Ames Police Chief on complaints made against officers in regards to disciplinary action.
The complete agenda for Tuesday night’s meeting can be viewed here. The city council meeting will be at 6 p.m. at City Hall.
