A public commenting period will be available on the Ames Plan 2040 after the City Council directed city staff to move forward with the draft to make it available for the public during Tuesday’s meeting.
The draft saw minor changes during the meeting, all relating to wording and grammar issues which the city staff will have corrected in time to release the documents to the public.
The six-element plan consists of evaluating and addressing housing, commercial and employment growth in Ames. Land use and growth, environment, mobility, parks, trails and greenway, neighborhoods and subareas and community character are all components of the plan.
The Ames City Council also voted to adopt the Downtown Reinvestment District Urban Renewal Area and Plan and set the public hearing date for a public hearing on the authorization the issuance bond for Sept. 14.
Within the plan is a project to construct an indoor aquatic center other recreational amenities like an indoor track. The total project cost is estimated at $31.2 million. Of that, $11.2 million will come from the unabated general bond principal and interest payments, while $10 million will come from the abated general bond principal and interest payments from the Reinvestment District Revenue.
The city will fund the rest of the project through donations with a goal of $10 million. To date, $9.47 million has been pledged.
The location of the aquatic center will be where the Iowa Department of Transportation is currently. City staff also addressed future concerns about managing construction for the aquatic center while the DOT staff transitions out of their building until their lease expires in 2023.
The two options for the council to consider were finding accommodations for the DOT allowing them to vacate the lot to make room for construction, or to adjust the footprint of the aquatic center. The council did not make a motion on this item as it was only a committee report but will consider the options on a future agenda.
The council also approved a resolution to waive purchasing policies and procedures for an adaptive kayak launch at Ada Hayden Heritage Park. The City of Ames has teamed up with a citizen-formed group called Access Ada Hayden and has fundraised $36,164 for the installation of the accessible launch.
The total project costs $90,000, the Council approved $54,850 for the BoardSafe Adaptive Kayak Launch. Additional costs include $23,650 for site work and $11,500 for engineering services.
Both La Fiesta Bar and Grill and El Maguey Mexican Restaurant were denied renewal of their year-long Class C liquor license after receiving a citation for selling alcohol to a minor. However, the restaurants can apply for a six-month license and the police department will continue to monitor the two locations with foot patrols, bar checks and education.
The city partnered with Iowa State University’s Department of Community and Regional Planning to help find the best communication techniques to engage with underrepresented members of the community.
Community and Regional Planning will organize and host a Play Ames: Imagine Your City on Sept. 25. The council approved a motion to allow the committee to use the Ames logo for advertising, as a show of their partnership and support.
Closing out the meeting, the council approved a motion to paint an inclusive crosswalk in Campustown, similar to the one in downtown Ames. The crosswalk would be on Lincoln and Chamberlain and volunteers, including students, will be recruited to help with the task.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.