As students return to campus, the Ames Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement will kick off a series of events.
“Occupying space,” will take place at 7 p.m. Sunday at the Fountain of the Four Seasons at the Memorial Union. Before the protest begins, the leaders will speak on protester safety and announce the route. This will be the first reading of the Ames BLM mission statement and the actionable steps the group hopes to achieve within this next year.
The group will also discuss President Wendy Wintersteen’s actions addressing the changes the student population has brought and her recent 10 percent pay cut.
Additionally, Ames BLM will kick of a series of events the first week of school to build engagement in activism at a “major” level, according to its Instagram post.
Know Your Rights Training will be on-campus from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday
The bi-weekly Supply Drive will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m on Wednesday
Candlelight Vigil at 8:30 p.m. on Thursday
Combined Protest + Block Party will begin at 5 p.m. on Friday
Holistic Healing event centered around mental health and movement from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Aug. 22
All locations will be announced after Sunday’s protest.
“Show up for the Black community next week and EVERY week,” Ames BLM wrote in an Instagram post. “We understand that life will get busy as classes and work begins again, but there must always be time to engage, advocate, and fight for change — to let Ames know that we are here to stay.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.