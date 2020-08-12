Another 299 Iowans tested positive for COVID-19 and six of those cases were found in Story County.
Fourteen COVID-19 related deaths have been reported in Iowa. One new death in Story County was reported. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Iowa is now up to 949.
In Iowa, 530,419 people have been tested and a total of 49,702 of those results came back as positive cases. The number of people who have recovered is 38,548.
